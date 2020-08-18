Economy Four counties got biggest cut of Sh5bn Covid funds

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru top the list of counties that received the lion’s share of the Sh5 billion that the national government sent to devolved units to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Data submitted to Parliament by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) shows that counties with high population received the largest amount of Covid-19 cash that the Treasury released in June.

“Following consultations between the Council of Governors and the commission, the commission recommends the use of a composite index based on county health indices for the sharing of Covid-19 grant of Sh5 billion,” Moses Sichei, the CRA chief executive said in submissions to the National Assembly’s Health committee.

Those with less population like Lamu, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Garissa received between Sh13 million and Sh41.6 million.

Nairobi county emerged the biggest beneficiary after it was allocated Sh294.4 million to fight the surging pandemic.

Kakamega came in second with Sh262.2 million, Bungoma (Sh213.7 million), Nakuru (Sh201 million), Machakos (Sh188 million) and Kiambu (Sh185.5 million).

Lamu tailed with Sh13.7 million, Isiolo (Sh16.2 million), Samburu (Sh27.4 million), Marsabit (Sh28.5 million), Tana River (Sh33.6 million), Taita Taveta (Sh37.7 million) and Garissa (Sh41.6 million).

The disclosure of amounts that each of the 47 devolved units received from the Treasury to fight the pandemic comes at a time that the Senate has directed the Auditor-General and the Controller of Budget to conduct a forensic audit on the use of Sh5 billion that the Treasury released to counties in June.

The Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19 gave the new Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu one month to file a report in the House.

“The report should cover the period from March 13, when the first Covid-19 case in Kenya was recorded, to July 31,” Jeremiah Nyegenye, the clerk of the Senate wrote to the two offices.

Parliament wants Ms Gathungu to institute a special audit and report findings by September 4.