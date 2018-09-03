Economy Fuel tax a blow to Big Four growth plan, say manufacturers

The Kenya Association Manufacturers (KAM) said its calculation factors in other charges such as fuel cost, value added tax (VAT), forex charge and inflation. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) says the 16 per cent levy on petroleum products spells doom for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four development agenda.

Job Wanjohi, the head of policy, research and advocacy at KAM on Monday said Kenyans face harsh economic times with many struggling to put food on the table.

While the manufacturers project a 36 per cent growth in the next five years due to Jubilee government’s incentives, they say the new levy has dimmed their hopes.

They say the tax environment makes investors view Kenya as an unpredictable market, suffering from high and multiple taxations riding on an unstable policy environment.

“The business environment in Kenya is increasingly becoming a cost disadvantage and a great disincentive for foreign direct investment. To stay afloat, businesses must make very hard and drastic decisions,” he observed.

Electricity cost

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) called for the revocation of the new levy, saying it reversed Kenya’s gains that made the business environment globally competitive.

“Electricity is a major deterrent to new investments and now, this 16 per cent VAT rise has compounded the investment drought even further. This is an impediment to any investor setting shop,” said the statement signed by KNCCI Chairman Kiprono Kittony.

KAM said transportation costs of raw materials and finished products, coupled with the overhead costs passed to the end-user, was hurting sales of most non-essential products.

The KNCCI called on President Kenyatta to sign the amended 2018 Finance Bill that defers activation of the 16 per cent levy for another two years.

Kenya Airways competitiveness

”Prices of locally produced goods will rise making it impossible [for them] to compete with foreign goods whose makers enjoy lower energy costs as well as heavy government subsidies.

“It is unforeseeable how Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ will remain competitive against airline competitors from oil-rich nations increased costs on jet fuel and aviation spirits,” said KNCCI.

The Big Four Agenda targets to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the national economy to 15 per cent from the current 8.37 per cent by 2022.