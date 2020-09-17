Economy Godana’s widow seeks his unclaimed assets

The family of North Eastern politician Bonaya Godana who perished in an air crash 14 years ago has applied for his unclaimed assets held by the Treasury.

His widow, Ms Sara Talaso Godana lodged a claim for the undisclosed assets held in trust by the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority(Ufaa) and will be paid all dues in her husband’s name unless an objection is lodged in writing at Ufaa’s Nairobi offices within the next 30 days.

On listed securities, Ufaa search indicates that Treasury took over KCB, Kenya Airways and Stanbic shares owned by the late Dr Godana who served as North Horr MP and Foreign Affairs minister from 1998 to 2006.

Ufaa does not disclose other assets like cash, dividends and insurance policies attached to Dr Godana.

In a Kenya Gazette notice published last Friday, Ufaa confirmed receiving Ms Godana’s request together with other pleas from families whose loved ones died without writing a will.

The announcement follows a month-long notice to owners and relatives whose shares have been transferred to the authority ahead of its planned takeover that will see Ufaa represent the shareholders in annual general meetings, taking up of split shares and receiving dividends.