Economy Governors retain seats at CoG polls

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was Monday re-elected unopposed as the chairman of the Council of Governors (CoG), giving him another year at the helm.

The elections, conducted by consensus at a Nairobi hotel, also saw the county bosses appoint Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria and Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana the vice chairman and chief whip respectively.

There were no elections held after it emerged that Mr Oparanya and Prof Kibwana did not have opponents.

Only Mr wa Iria’s seat was contested, with Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) seeking to oust their Murang’a counterpart.

“I congratulate the team given the mandate to head the Council of Governors for the next one year. The CoG leadership plays a critical role in improving the intergovernmental relations for us to realise our vision as a country,” said Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa in his congratulatory message.

Mr Oparanya was elected last year in January to take over from Turkana's Josphat Nanok who led the council for two years.

Mr Nanok took over from former Meru Governor Peter Munya who was also elected by consensus as the Council of Governors chairman in May 2015.

Mr Munya also served for two terms until 2017.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto was the first CoG chairman.

The position of chairman is an influential post that has elevated the political profile of officeholders.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae will chair the HR committee. Nakuru’s Lee Kinyanjui was elected to chair the Urban Planning.