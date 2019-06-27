Economy
Haji eyes Sh72bn from corrupt officialsThursday, June 27, 2019 20:27
The government is targeting to recover at least Sh72.5 billion from senior State officials who are claimed to have acquired wealth through corrupt means, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has said.
This comes as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive Twalib Mbarak said the lack of a law to guide the lifestyle audit and wealth declaration had made it difficult to recover the assets acquired illegitimately.
Appearing before the parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Thursday, Mr Noordin said applications have been made in the 283 lawsuits to recover the money and assets.
He also told the Baringo North MP William Cheptumo-chaired committee that another Sh10 billion is set to be recovered from the cases that had been concluded in court.
A total of Sh82 billion worth of cases have been registered in the courts from 2014 to March this year.
Among those expected to lose their ill-gotten wealth include nine former ministers, Cabinet secretaries, PSs, five county governors and their deputies, and 13 MPs and senators.
Others are 73 senior county officials, 40 chief executives, board directors, and other senior State officials as well as nine other individuals who fall under the category of secretary general, company secretary, chairman, advocates and administration directors.
“About 850 inquiry files were received from the EACC for review and direction by the DPP from January 2014 to March 2019,” said Mr Haji.
The DPP directed 58.2 percent of files for prosecution, 18.3 percent for closure, 8.5 percent for administrative action and 13.6 percent for further investigations.
Some of the cases involve small amounts of bribery to as high as the Sh29billion Imperial Bank and Sh6 billion Anglo Leasing scandal lawsuits.
Mr Haji said since 2014, 582 corruption and economic crime cases were registered in the court.
In the Headlines
Bill seeks Sh2m fine for use of phones to gamble onlineBy CONSTANT MUNDA
2 hours ago
Kenyatta's Ruiru city plots sell for Sh40 millionBy JAMES KARIUKI
2 hours ago
NBK to collapse if deal with KCB fails, Treasury warnsBy EDWIN MUTAI
2 hours ago
KRA offices to remain open until SundayBy BONFACE OTIENO
5 hours ago