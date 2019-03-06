Economy DPP Haji rejects Kidero’s bid for separate trial

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero in court on March 4, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has asked a magistrate to dismiss an application by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero challenging graft charges brought against him.

The DPP, through prosecutor Joseph Riungu, defended the 35 counts against Mr Kidero and a number of executives who served in his administration.

The charges include conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property, and unlawful failure to pay tax to a public body.

The prosecution also dismissed an application by Mr Kidero to be tried separately.

He questioned why Mr Kidero was raising the matter four months since the matter was last in court.

The prosecution, argued the DPP, will be prejudiced by having to call same witnesses for different trials yet the facts of the case are similar.

“Subsequently, at all material times the matter came up for pre-trial directions up until the time the hearing dates were given, none of the accused raised an issue in relation to duplicity or any other issue pertaining to the charge sheet,” Mr Riungu said.

In the application, Mr Kidero has accused the DPP of charging him with multiple graft counts with a view of embarrassing him.

They allegedly conspired to commit corruption by authorising payment to various companies for services not rendered, leading to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016.

Mr Kidero is alleged to have received a total of Sh24 million from Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd between August 24, 2014 and September 11, 2014.