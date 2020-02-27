Economy Health ministry plays down fears over China travel

A Southern China Airlines plane landed at the JKIA on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Health ministry has downplayed concerns over Kenya’s preparedness for coronavirus which has attacked 81,109 people, killing 2,762 in some 38 countries according to February 26 data.

The ministry, buoyed by the February 13 World Health Organisation’s endorsement of its preparedness measures and internal ability to test for the virus, shrugged off calls to shut its borders and airports.

“We have an elaborate national contingency plan and an emergency operation centre that is monitoring outbreak across the world in a 24-hour basis,” the ministry said yesterday in a statement read by deputy director of medical services Patrick Amoth.

There is mandatory screening at all points of entry and up to 320,123 travellers have been examined since January 20. The 17 alerts handled so far have proved negative but we have trained 615 private and public healthcare workers and increased numbers at JKIA just in case,” said the ministry.

It said that besides fixing its ability to test for coronavirus locally, it has also set up isolation facilities at every entry point as well as at Mbagathi and Kenyatta National hospitals.

“We have also earmarked five-health facilities in Nairobi, that will facilitate emergency response when needed,” he added.

The statement came hot on the heels of concerns that continued entry of Chinese visitors was major threat to Kenya’s tourism.

On Thursday, the Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) particularly faulted the government’s decision to allow 239 passengers from Guangzhou in China aboard the Southern China Airlines, to land in Nairobi.

The airline had earlier announced that it had stopped its daily flights between the two cities citing the outbreak of the disease. KTF chairman Mohammed Hersi said only the people working in “very essential services” should be allowed to travel between Kenya and China. “There are many other countries that are even turning flights back and here we are letting them in,” he said.

“If you are operating a motorcycle business, a road construction company you can remain in China for the next three-months then you can come back,” he said.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said officials were working closely with the Chinese embassy to monitor the passengers travelling between the two countries.