IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Electoral agency has dodged audit queries doubting the legality of the Sh691.5m catering services contract awarded last year to feed its county polls officials.

Instead, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has moved to justify the expenditure saying it translates to an average cost of Sh491 a day per official.

Through its official Twitter handle, the IEBC said it had 469,712 county officials to feed during the polls.

“Total amount spent was Sh691,526,310; average per person Sh1,472, number of days three; number of meals three. Average cost per meal Sh164.” IEBC states in the tweet.

Apart from its presiding officers, deputy presiding officers, clerks and security officers, the agency said, other officials work in the 290 constituency and 47 county tallying centres.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko has, however, questioned the contracts, saying service providers were picked based on predetermined rates issued from the commission’s headquarters rather than hired competitively.

He said the tenders breached the Constitution, which demands fairness, transparency, cost-effectiveness and competition.