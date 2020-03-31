Economy IG ordered to publish rules for police during curfew

Police officers whipping a truck driver who failed curfew deadline at Nakuru town on march 27,2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NMG

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has been ordered by the High Court to publish guidelines on the conduct of police officers enforcing the ongoing curfew.

Mr Mutyambai was told to release the steps within 48 hours in local dailies. The court also prohibited the police from interfering with the media covering the curfew.

Justice Weldon Korir issued the orders following a petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging the curfew, seeking the suspension of the Public Order or extend the curfew to start from 7pm to 10pm.

The lawyers’ body also want the court to compel Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to provide details of preparedness in tackling Covid-19.

LSK wants the court to prohibit the police from using unreasonable force while enforcing the restriction.

In the petition, the LSK said the curfew is unconstitutional because it is blanket and indefinite and goes beyond the Public Order Act.

“The curfew poses a great and imminent danger to the general health and safety of Kenyans particularly the poor and vulnerable members of the society as it is disproportionate and draconian in a free and democratic society,” the petition reads.