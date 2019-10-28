Interior CS to control TV alcohol ads in Bill

Economy
Interior CS to control TV alcohol ads in BillMonday, October 28, 2019 11:38
Interior Cabinet Secretary will have powers to determine the hours within which to air alcohol advertisements on television if proposed law amendments are approved.
At the moment, agencies like the Communications Authority (CA), the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and the National Campaign against Drug Abuse (NACADA) collectively regulate such advertisements.
Under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, the Interior CS can only set time during which the sale of alcohol is permitted but this must be done in consultation with relevant agencies. “ … the Cabinet Secretary shall prescribe the hours within which electronic advertisement of alcoholic drinks shall be done,” reads the proposed amendment.
The Bill by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro comes amid rising cases of under-age drinking blamed on advertising influence.
In the Headlines
Wanjigi, Baloobhai trade Sh46m Carbacid sharesBy VICTOR JUMA
3 hours ago
Hi-tech KRA kit to track car, property deals dailyBy EDWIN OKOTH
5 hours ago
Top US bank Goldman Sachs buys stake in Twiga FoodsBy NG'ANG'A MBUGUA
5 hours ago
Putin woos Kenya with military kit and energyBy BRIAN NGUGI
3 days ago