Interior CS to control TV alcohol ads in Bill

Interior Cabinet Secretary will have powers to determine the hours within which to air alcohol advertisements on television if proposed law amendments are approved.

At the moment, agencies like the Communications Authority (CA), the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and the National Campaign against Drug Abuse (NACADA) collectively regulate such advertisements.

Under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, the Interior CS can only set time during which the sale of alcohol is permitted but this must be done in consultation with relevant agencies. “ … the Cabinet Secretary shall prescribe the hours within which electronic advertisement of alcoholic drinks shall be done,” reads the proposed amendment.