Economy JSC meets to discuss Mwilu fate

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Monday met to consider petitions seeking the removal of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu for alleged misconduct, including her Sh315 million property dealings with the collapsed Imperial Bank.

Two petitions have been filed against Justice Mwilu, one by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, and another by Peter Kirika.

They are seeking the removal of Kenya’s second senior-most judge for alleged inappropriate contact with suspects, irregular dealings with Imperial Bank and tax evasion.

A committee will look at the complaints and call witnesses before referring the matter to the JSC.

If the commission finds that the petition discloses a ground for removal, it will send the petition to the President, who will form a tribunal within 14 days of receiving the petition to investigate Justice Mwilu further.

In his petition, the DPP accuses Justice Mwilu of tax evasion and forgery, improper conferment of a loan (benefit) and fraud (replacement of security), which he said demeans the office of the Deputy Chief Justice and a judge.

“The Respondent used the prestige of her judicial office to advance the private interests of the judge contrary to clause 7(8) and (11) of the Judicial Code of Conduct which prohibit judges from financial and business dealings that tend to reflect adversely on their impartiality,” says the petition filed by Mr Haji.

This will place her dealings with Imperial Bank, which saw Justice Mwilu close land deals worth Sh315 million within three months with the help of the lender, at the heart of the probe.

The DPP says the Deputy Chief Justice failed to pay capital gains tax on the return and stamp duty of four per cent on value of the land she bought between December 2014 and March 2016 for Sh160 million.

Part of the Sh132 million in loans was allegedly granted interest-free without applications from Justice Mwilu or appraising her creditworthiness, while others were granted using letters with Judiciary letterheads.

Mr Haji says Justice Mwilu also fraudulently recovered securities of the loans and sold them, leading to losses of Sh60 million at the collapsed Imperial Bank.

“The respondent therefore used her judicial office to improperly enrich herself,” the DPP says.

The petition says Ms Mwilu bought two plots in Nairobi for Sh80 million in December 2014 and used them as security for a Sh60 million long-term loan.

She took another short-term loan of Sh60 million for purchase of half-acre property and successfully used it as substitution of the earlier loan security, leading to release of the two plots.

She was meant to sell the two plots and use the proceeds to clear the Sh65 million short-term loan and half of the long-term loan.