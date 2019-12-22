Economy Journalists sue over law on TV programming

Justice Onesmus Makau. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has moved to court seeking to quash some sections of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, which the union argues are unconstitutional.

In the petition certified urgent by Justice Onesmus Makau of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, KUJ said some sections of the law, which among other things, confers on the Communications Authority of Kenya the powers to set standards for the time and manner of programmes to be broadcast, is unlawful.

The section empowers the commission to prescribe a programming code, review it once every two years and set watershed period when large numbers of children are likely to be watching or listening to programmes.