Judge stops Kidero trial temporarily

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A judge has temporarily stopped the graft-related trial of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero which was set to start on Monday.

High Court judge John Onyiego granted the order stopping the trial pending an appeal the former governor has filed.

Mr Kidero moved to the High Court after trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti rejected his plea to be tried separately.

Mr Ogoti had also rejected an application by Mr Kidero saying that the charge sheet was faulty. The magistrate ruled that the charges as presented, met the threshold of law in criminal pleadings, procedure and practice.

Mr Ogoti said he saw no harm or prejudice to Mr Kidero and co-accused concerning the manner in which the charges were drafted and presented to court.

Justice Onyiego is expected to give his ruling on May 7 as to whether the charges as framed are defective.

Mr Kidero, through lawyer James Orengo, argued that the charges were faulty and that the prosecution lumped the charges in order to embarrass him.

The prosecution, he held, had not indicated how he and eight other accused persons conspired, acted corruptly or fraudulently and occasioned the loss of public funds.