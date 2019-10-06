Economy Key projects on hold as KPC cuts development cash by Sh6bn

KPC is currently grappling with graft allegations. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has slashed its capital expenditure budget by Sh6 billion for the year that began in July in a bid to cut its operational costs.

Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau told the Business Daily that the budgetary reviews were part of a freeze on all new projects that the State agency had outlined for the 2019/20 year targeting “non-priority” plans.

Some of the projects hit by the budgetary cuts from an initial Sh12 billion include upgrading of the 12-inch pipe from Kipevu Oil Terminal to the Kipevu storage.

“If you look at the cost structure at KPC we actually believe it is high. To that effect the board sat through the budget proposals from the management about a month ago and we reduced it by Sh6 billion,” Mr Kamau said.

The cut did not affect the acquisition of the National Oil Corporation-owned depot in Nanyuki.

Mr Kamau said the Sh1.2 billion deal had been agreed upon and would be finalised by December.

He added, without giving details, that there are ongoing considerations to further trim down KPC’s operating costs and shore up its revenue books for the State agency that has battled accusations of graft and mismanagement.

The intended cuts on the budget come a month after KPC acting boss Hudson Andambi told a parliamentary committee that the State agency could shed about 50 jobs in a restructuring plan in line with recommendations by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC).

SCAC further cut down the reporting ranks from 16 to 12 in a new grading structure, meaning that four top positions in the company will cease to exist.

The budgetary cuts come months after the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, through a circular in July, froze all capital expenditure on new projects by parastatals in efforts to curb a ballooning government spending on noncore projects.

The government issued a moratorium placing in abeyance all capital expenditures until otherwise directed.

The State added that such spending would only be undertaken for any ongoing project approved in writing by the National Treasury.