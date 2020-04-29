Economy KPC donates 600,000 litres of hand sanitiser

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has donated 614,256 litres of hand sanitisers to vulnerable communities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has donated 614,256 litres of hand sanitisers to vulnerable communities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing director Irungu Macharia said 310,812 litres of hand sanitiser had been distributed to all 47 counties.

“Additional 172,560 litres of free hand sanitisers have been sent to county health departments under the auspices of the Council of Governors,” he said.

The sanitiser is packed in 500-millilitre bottles for households and 20-litre jerrycans for large institutions.

Mr Irungu added that the sanitiser is produced in Nairobi and Mombasa. Another 138,252 litres had been sent to county commissioners’ offices.

advertisement

He said 217,048 litres were allocated to various institutions and community-based organisations to be distributed to informal settlements, market places and hotspot areas of Nairobi and Mombasa.

Mr Irungu said one million face masks to be produced by the National Youth Service at a cost of Sh55 million would be distributed free of charge across the country.