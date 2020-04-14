Economy KRA roots for roll back of investor tax breaks in Bill

Times Tower. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has backed the Treasury’s bid to scrap tax subsidies that deny the State up to Sh60.3 billion each year.

The government plans to either scrap some subsidies on capital expenditure or delay the benefits in the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, including scrapping the 30 percent refund on electricity cost.

Companies that have traditionally enjoyed upfront investment deduction of 150 percent on physical capital or machinery installed outside Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu or 100 percent within the three towns will now get 50 percent in the first year with the rest of the benefit being recovered in a reducing balance over the years.

KRA said allowing investors to deduct taxes when they set up plants and machinery, buy land or export costs the country more than the benefits accrued. The taxman noted that some of the companies would still have invested in the country if there were no incentives after a study revealed that firms are interested in operating environment more than taxes.

“For each Sh10 of capital deduction, Sh5 is realised as an investment. It implies that the firms could still have invested regardless of the incentives,” KRA said.

advertisement

The government has lost Sh360 billion in potential taxes over the last six years.

Value of investment induced has only been Sh97.8 billion, value added has been Sh30 billion while exports induced have been Sh15.2 billion.

Mr Nikhil Hira, a director at Bowmans law firm agreed with KRA that an investor checklist prioritises political stability, security, independent Judiciary, bigger markets and infrastructure over taxes.

He, however, said the timing was wrong given that Kenya will need to stimulate a lot of investments after the coronavirus crisis.

“I agree that blanket incentives are not right, but we have to have targeted incentives. We are using the wrong time to take out the incentives yet we will need them post pandemic,” said Mr Hira.

KRA recommended removal of deduction allowance, industrial building allowance, deductions on mining, capital, agricultural land, import duty set-off and unit trusts investment vehicles.