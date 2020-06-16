Economy KTDA to refund farmers Sh1.3bn on fertiliser hitch

Kenya Tea Development Agency past consignment of fertiliser imports. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) will refund farmers more than Sh1.3 billion in cash after failing to procure fertiliser for growers this year.

The cash, which the agency would refund with an undisclosed interest rate, follows disruptions in the imports chain in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move implies that the growers will have to contend with the commercial market price, which is usually higher than they would pay through the KTDA.

The agency imports fertiliser on behalf of its more than 600,000 smallholder farmers for application during the short rains in October and November annually. The bulk importation enables tea farmers to benefit from economies of scale, competitive prices and deliveries right at their tea buying centres.

“The disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic makes it impossible for the delivery of the fertiliser in time for application by the farmers,” said KTDA in a statement.

“Farmers will be refunded the contributions they have made in the last seven months along with accrued interest.”

The agency said it sought the advice of from the Tea Research Institute on the effects on productivity of skipping one year of fertiliser application.

“The advice was that it is possible to skip one year with no significant losses in yields, subject to adequate rainfall. However, the subsequent application should not be delayed, to avoid further yield losses,” the agency said.

The KTDA said farmers would get their refund at the end of this month and advised farmers who may wish to apply fertiliser to their farms notwithstanding the advice of skipping, to source the supplement from government-approved commercial suppliers with tea fertiliser stocks.

The fertiliser in the market goes for about Sh3,000 for a 50-kilo bag while the growers would have obtained the same at less than Sh2,000 from the KTDA.