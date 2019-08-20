Economy Kabura, 10 others face fresh charge in Sh791m NYS theft

NYS scandal suspect Josephine Kabura in a Nairobi court August 20, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

Eleven people, among them Josephine Kabura and Benson Gethi, have now been charged with money laundering after the prosecution amended the charges against them in the National Youth Service (NYS) I scandal.

They now face 16 counts after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) brought the additional charge on Tuesday.

The prosecution also amended some of the amounts stated in the charge sheet and the dates they are alleged to have committed the offences.

So far, nine witnesses have testified and the prosecution had indicated that it would be calling 35 people to give testimony in the case.

They are alleged to have stolen Sh791,385,000 from NYS and the money was used to purchase luxury vehicles as well as plots of land and houses in Roselyn Estate, Clay City, Muthaiga North, Ruiru Juja East, Juja Farm, Thika and a restaurant at Mercury House on Moi Avenue.

advertisement

One of the cars, a Range Rover, was valued at Sh23.4 million while the house at Roselyn Estate went for Sh90 million that the DPP told the court were part of the money laundering to conceal the source of the funds.

The prosecution said the accused persons were aware that the money was proceeds of crime.

Other suspects are lawyer Patrick Onyango Ogolla, who is alleged to have been used to transfer the money to some of the accused persons, John Kago, Samuel Wachenje, Mr Anthony Kihara Gethi, Mr Paul Kinuthia Gachoka, John Hope Vandamme, Martin Gachara Wanjohi, Charity Wangu and Jedidah Wangari Wangui.

One of the charges stated that Ms Kabura and Mr Wachenje alias Sam Mwadime arranged on March 31, 2015, to deposit Sh40 million to an account at Family Bank, with plans to conceal the source of the money.

The prosecution says Sh791 million was lost in the NYS theft in the months to mid-2015. Another theft of millions of shillings happened in the months to April 2018, prompting the prosecution of dozens of public servants and business people.