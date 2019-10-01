Economy Kebs links Kinyua to release of unfit Malaysian oils

The head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, ordered the release of 48 containers of edible oils impounded in May last year, without approval of the multi-agency team spearheading the fight on counterfeit and sub-standard goods.

According to a letter dated July 22 which was tabled in Parliament yesterday, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), while acknowledging that the oils were impounded for lack of Vitamin A, had sought the intervention of Trade Secretary Peter Munya to execute Mr Kinyua’s directive.

“Kebs is in receipt of a letter from the Head of Public Service dated July 18 on the above captioned subject (release of impounded edible oil cargo)…...” the State standards regulator in the letter.

“The purpose of this letter is to request for your concurrence for Kebs to release the compliant edible oil shipments based on the results of analysis and to enable us comply with the contents of the letter.’’ read

Mr Munya has been on the spot for ordering release of the oils that were manufactured by Malaysian firm, Palmtop Vegeoils Products.