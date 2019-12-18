Economy Kenya 2019 World Bank new loans hit Sh142.3bn

Acting Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya nearly tripled the amount in loans it drew down from the International Development Association (IDA) to Sh142.3 billion ($1.4 billion) in the year ended June 2019, making it the world’s third-highest beneficiary of the kitty in the period.

The IDA is the concessionary lending arm of the World Bank.

The disbursements jumped by 161 percent from last year’s Sh54.6 billion ($538 million), showing Kenya’s increased appetite for debt, the World bank show in its 2019 annual report.

Only Ethiopia ($2.237 billion/Sh227.3 billion) and Bangladesh ($1.934 billion/Sh196.5 billion) received higher disbursements from the IDA than Kenya.

World Bank disclosures show Kenya’s highest loan item was $750 million (Sh76.2 billion) approved in May for budgetary support including the Big Four agenda projects. A further $250 million (Sh25.4 billion) had been approved in November and October last year for socio-economic inclusion projects such as health while $60 million (Sh6.1 billion) was marked as for Transformation and Regional Integration Project.

advertisement

IDA loans and grants are usually lent on concessional terms to help countries classified as poor to fund social projects such as primary education, basic health services, clean water and sanitation, business climate improvements, infrastructure and institutional reforms.

“It provides financing in the form of development loans, grants, and guarantees to support these countries’ efforts to increase economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve the living conditions of the poor,” the World Bank states.