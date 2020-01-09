Economy Kenya has seized more ivory, says Balala

Police officers display seized ivory in the past. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya is set to declare a significant growth in its stockpile of ivory at the next meeting of the signatories to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) scheduled for next month.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Najib Balala said the country has an undeclared stock consisting of 13,556 pieces of elephant ivory weighing 61,483.22 kilogrammes and 260 pieces of rhino horns weighing 546.13 kilos seized in 2018.

The stockpile mainly results from seizures at border posts and entry ports, and does not give accurate number of Kenya’s animals that fell to the poachers’ gun.

The numbers to be declared next month represent a significant growth from a 2017 national stockpile of 9,930 pieces of elephant ivory weighing 55.9 tonnes and 91 pieces of rhino horns weighing 419.3 kilos.

Cites said Kenya was among countries that will be declaring their stocks before February 28.

Cites asked parties seeking its assistance in the control of stocks were welcome.