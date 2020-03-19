Economy Kenya’s Lusaka embassy paying labourers peanuts

Prof Ruthie Rono. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s embassy in Zambia has been paying its casual labourers monthly salaries that are below the country’s minimum, a report tabled before Parliament shows.

The National Assembly committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in the report said that the average pay of 500 Kwacha (Sh3,169) pay does not match the current tough economic times in the Southern African nation.

The committee chaired by Kajiado South Member of Parliament Katoo ole Metito said that the embassy does not provide medical cover for the casual workers.

K500 is lower than the minimum wage for Zambian workers following legal changes in September 2018 that increased, among others, lowest pay for domestic workers from K522.4 to K993.60. “They were working for long hours without any commensurate compensation. The mission was only paying them K500 (Sh3, 169.02) irrespective of the hours worked beyond the normal working hours,” Mr Metito says in the report.

“Terms and conditions for local staff had not been reviewed for a long time despite substantial number of staff having worked for the mission for over ten years.”

Parliament directed the Foreign Affairs ministry and diplomatic mission to Zambia to increase the pay and also provide medical cover for the workers.

The embassy has 15 Zambians on its payroll.