Kenya shrugs off SA attacks

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has steered clear of the raging xenophobic attacks targeting African immigrants in South Africa even as a number of countries in the region sanction the rainbow nation.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said Nairobi was not considering diplomatic sanction despite reports that Kenyans are among the immigrants attacked in Gauteng Province.

Countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Malawi have so far announced their withdrawal from the annual World Economic Forum that started yesterday in Cape Town in retaliation to the attacks.

The latest wave of xenophobic attacks, which erupted last week in Pretoria targeting mainly the African immigrants and their businesses had by yesterday claimed five lives.

“We (as a country) are not in talks with South Africa over the violence. As for the victims of the violence, our ambassador has already taken up the matter,” Ps Kamau told Business Daily yesterday.

The Kenyan High Commission in South Africa has since asked Kenyans living and running enterprises in the volatile regions “to cooperate with the police and report all incidents amid concerns on the increasing violence.”

The violence started a day after South African truckers began a nationwide strike on Sunday protesting against the hiring of foreign drivers. The truckers then blocked roads and torched foreign-driven vehicles mainly in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The ongoing attacks have so far seen Zambia cancel an international friendly match with the South African nation team (Bafana Bafana) that was to take place on Saturday while Nigerian singers also pulled out of planned concerts to protest the attacks.