Economy Kenyan engineer elected to global body top organ

A Kenyan engineer has been elected to the global professional umbrella body.

Nathaniel Matalanga will now sit on the Executive Council of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) for four years after he won the seat at the weekend.

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) in a statement said Mr Matalanga's election was "a sign of confidence in the growth of the profession in the country".

“This is the first time a Kenyan has won a seat on the executive council as a national member representative. Kenya and Africa are expected to benefit big from Matalanga’s representation as he is expected to bring the continent and Kenya to the discussion table during the WFEO council meetings,” the IEK said in a statement.

Mr Matalanga joins six other representatives from China, India, Italy, Spain, Lebanon and Costa Rica to run the organisation founded in 1968. The global body’s presidency was taken by Jose Vieira, an engineer from Portugal.

