Economy Kenyan trainee doctors in Cuba to wait longer for higher perks

Plan to pay the doctors Sh144,000 per month has been put on hold. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyan doctors who travelled to Cuba in an exchange programme will have to wait a little longer for their monthly stipend.

The plan to pay the doctors Sh144,000 per month has been put on hold until the State Law Office, counties and Health ministry approve it.

In a letter sent to the Kenyan doctors undertaking postgraduate diploma training in family medicine in Cuba, the Health ministry said it would marginally raise payments for January, February and March to Sh50,000 a month, up from Sh36,000.

“Going forward the ministry will commence payment of stipends as provided for in the circular number OP/CAB.2/12A dated November 4, 2001, on rates of allowances payable to government-sponsored trainees once the addendum to the agreement is finalised and signed,” reads part of the letter.

Complaint

The move comes after the doctors formally lodged a complaint with the ministry stating that the cost of living was high and that they would like their allowances raised to Sh144,000 a month. The doctors who had also requested for return tickets back home as is the case with their Cuban counterparts in Kenya were, however, informed that they were not entitled to air tickets.

“The memorandum of understanding did not factor in the provision of air tickets during the midterm break and, therefore, the ministry is unable to provide for the same,” reads the letter in part.

Early this year the doctors had also written to the ministry over the delay in payment of the quarterly stipend.

Health chief administrative secretary Rashid Aman said the December festivities had delayed processing of the money.