Economy Kenyans await Uhuru’s word on graft in address to nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Thursday afternoon address Parliament on the country’s state of corruption, security and economy.

The address comes at a time that Mr Kenyatta has stepped up the war on corruption that has seen several top government officials including Cabinet Secretaries and governors investigated or for theft of public funds.

Five Cabinet Secretaries including Treasury’s Henry Rotich have been grilled in the ongoing investigations into the multibillion-shilling dams scandal.

The President is expected to dress down politicians who have opposed the war on corruption on grounds that it targets a particular ethnic community.

Mr Kenyatta is fighting to eradicate the country from plunder of public resources as he seeks to consolidate the legacy of his presidency.

Achievements

The President will also highlight achievements that the country has made in the economic front and give the nation a glimpse of the steps taken to actualise the Big Four Agenda, a key development plan in his second and last term in office.

The agenda deals with food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and affordable healthcare for all.

MPs are also expecting the Head of State to present a raft of legislative proposals that will help in the growth of the economy. The country is currently experiencing drought and acute food shortages.

The Constitution mandates the President to address a special sitting of Parliament once every year and may address Parliament at any other time.

“Once every year … report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realisation of the national values, referred to in Article 10,” Article 132 (c) states.