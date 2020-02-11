Economy Kisumu taxi operators reject airport fee

Students tour Kisumu International Airport. Taxi operators there have rejected new charges introduced by Kenya Airports Authority. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A tug of war looms in Kisumu after taxi operators opposed plans by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to impose new concession charges unveiled last year.

Kisumu Airport Taxi Operations Association (KATOA) chairman Benedicto Odipo said the revised fee — which have been increased tenfold to Sh15, 000, up from 1,500 per vehicle per payable after three months — are too costly and should not be implemented.

KAA last June said the taxi operators must pay another Sh92, 325 as deposit for security payable every quarter without justifying the raise.