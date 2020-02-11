Kisumu taxi operators reject airport fee

Economy
Kisumu taxi operators reject airport feeWednesday, February 12, 2020 0:01
A tug of war looms in Kisumu after taxi operators opposed plans by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to impose new concession charges unveiled last year.
Kisumu Airport Taxi Operations Association (KATOA) chairman Benedicto Odipo said the revised fee — which have been increased tenfold to Sh15, 000, up from 1,500 per vehicle per payable after three months — are too costly and should not be implemented.
KAA last June said the taxi operators must pay another Sh92, 325 as deposit for security payable every quarter without justifying the raise.
But the taxi operators have vowed not to pay the new rates saying that KAA must stop implementation which they described as ridiculous. “We request the extension of the implementation period as both parties seek an amicable solution to the issues,” says Mr Odipo in a letter sent to KAA on June 25, 2019.