Economy Land complaints review office in the pipeline

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyans with land registration and survey complaints will have an avenue to lodge them if MPs approve changes to the Land Registration Act, 2012.

The Land Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale establishes the office of a Complaints Reviewer at the Land Registry and the Survey of Kenya.

The office shall be responsible for providing “free, effective and impartial complaints review mechanism” by reviewing and determining complaints regarding land registration and survey services.

“This is geared towards ensuring the effective delivery of land registration and survey services by giving the public an avenue for lodging complaints and having their complaints resolved effectively,” Mr Duale says in the Bill’s memorandum of objects and reasons.

The reviewer shall only consider complaints that have been fully considered within the internal complaints procedures at the Land Registry and Survey of Kenya,” the bill states.

It mandates the Lands Cabinet Secretary to formulate regulations relating to the procedure for lodging and handling a complaint.