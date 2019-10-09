Economy Lee Njiru loses battle of Moi’s close aides

Retired President Daniel Moi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The legal battle pitting two aides to the retired President Daniel Moi came to an end yesterday after the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru dismissed a case in which Lee Njiru had sued John Lokorio for defamation.

Mr Njiru served as Mr Moi’s press secretary while Mr Lokorio was the former president’s personal secretary.

Justice Monica Mbaru, in her ruling allowed the application by Mr Lokorio to strike out Mr Njiru’s suit for lack of sufficient evidence.

Mr Lokorio, through his lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, further persuaded the court to declare the suit defective as the filed documents were wrongly commissioned by Mr Njiru’s lawyers.

“The court agrees with the submissions of the respondents that the lawyer who commissioned the affidavit rendered it defective. The suit is thus struck out and each party shall bear its own costs,” ruled Justice Mbaru.

The case which was filed at the Nakuru High Court on June 21 stems from an internal dispute between the two aides over Mr Njiru’s control of retired president’s press office.

Before moving to court, Mr Njiru had complained of being frustrated by Mr Lokorio and other individuals in a move he said was a scheme to push him out of office before expiry of his contract.

Among the frustration Mr Njiru said he was facing include being denied his per diem and fuel for his official car as well as access to Mr Moi’s residence.

Mr Njiru accused Mr Lokorio of issuing media statements purporting that he had retired. He also sued Moi's transport officer Peter Ng'etich.

In his case he annexed letter evidences signed by the State House comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua dated September 25, 2018 proving his contract extension to 2021.

LABOUR DISPUTE

Mr Lokorio, however, defended himself arguing that Mr Njiru’s case was a labour dispute.