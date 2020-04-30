Economy Livelihood of 1.6bn workers at stake - ILO

The livelihoods of about 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy is at risk following the continued sharp decline in working hours globally due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has said.

In a statement on Wednesday the UN labour agency said nearly half of the global workforce stand in immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed, warned the agency.

According to the ILO Monitor third edition: Covid-19 and the World of Work, the drop in working hours in the second quarter is expected to be worse than previously estimated.