Economy Lobby criticises ‘paltry’ Sh52.8bn agriculture budget

The agricultural sector contributes about 35 percent output to the country’s gross domestic product. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Route to Food Initiative, an alliance that promotes the human right to food in Kenya, has faulted allocation of a ‘paltry’ Sh52.8 billion to the agricultural sector amid production disruption.

The sector is currently battling disruptions resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak, adverse weather and locust invasions that have destroyed crops in parts of the country.

Layla Liebetrau, lobby’s project lead, said underfunding undermines response to chronic food insecurity, systemic hunger and malnutrition in the country.

“Notwithstanding policy initiatives, such as the Big 4 Agenda, food and nutrition security in the country remains a persistent threat to the realisation of the right to food for millions of Kenyans,” Ms Liebetrau said.

She said a lack of political goodwill and inadequate budgetary allocation to critical sectors as two main factors hindering effective implementation of food policies and law.

The agricultural sector contributes about 35 percent output to the country’s gross domestic product as well as 40 percent employment, highlighting the importance it plays in the economy.

The government maintains that apart from the Sh52.8 billion allocated directly to Agriculture ministry, the budgetary resources for food security jumps to Sh132 billion when funding to related aspects like water and irrigation are considered.

“The public allocation of finance to the sector continues to decline with the budget allocated averaging four percent of the total voted budget since 2013/14,” said Ms Liebetrau.

Under the Maputo Declaration of 2003, African leaders pledged to allocate 10 percent of their national budgets into the agricultural sector.

Nonetheless, a big chunk of the budget targets large-scale farming such as coffee, horticulture and tea with little on subsistence farming.

“For this reason, the Route to Food Initiative supports funding allocated to small-scale producers using agro-ecological farming practices,” she reckons.

For the country to improve its food security, she said, there is a need to match policy actions and resource allocation to State’s political goals.