Economy Lobby seeks tax removal to boost clean energy uptake

Small-scale electricity distributors have asked the State to drop tax on solar, wind and hydro, as well as on clean cooking stoves.

Africa Minigrid Developers Association said that a recent research by Duke University showed that introducing the 14 percent VAT will mean 17 percent more Kenyan households annually will not be able to afford these products.

The lobby’s chief executive Aaron Leopold urged Parliament should rescind the tax decision to stem massive job losses anticipated as manufactures sales plunge.

The sector, he said created over 10,000 direct jobs and 65,000 jobs in the country in 2019.

“Taxing this sector will constrict its growth which will mean fewer jobs both within the companies providing energy and the communities reliant on that energy. It will have the opposite of the intended effect,” said Mr Leopold in an interview with the Business Daily on Thursday.

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee in its review of the Finance Bill 2020 last week introduced the VAT on clean cooking, off-grid solar and all types of minigrid technologies (hydro, wind, solar).

The committee also cancelled taxes which had been proposed on pension, helicopter and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).