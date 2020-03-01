Economy Lower Kebs penalty suit hearing Monday

Activist Okiya Omtatah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Activist Okiya Omtatah has moved to court to challenge a decision by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to lower the penalty fees charged on goods arriving in the country without a certificate of conformity (CoC).

In a memo on December 30, 2019 Kebs cut the penalty fees from 20 percent to 15 percent for customs value of the goods arriving at Kenyan ports of entry without CoCs.

The activist said the move threatens the safety and health of consumers and the environment pointing out it might end up opening the floodgates to the importation of substandard and unsafe products.

“The applicant reasonably suspects that the 1st and 2nd Respondents’ (CS Industry and Trade and Kebs) decision to change standards and to lower the penalties to the detriment of the public interest in the proper functioning of the Kebs is deliberate and designed to allow the importation of substandard, inferior or unsafe goods into Kenya,” he said in the application.

Justice Weldon Korir directed it to be heard Monday.