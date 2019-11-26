Economy MPs cut Sh29bn from Treasury mini-budget

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has slashed the Treasury’s mini-budget by Sh29.4 billion in what is likely to hit the completion of key infrastructure projects in the year to June 2020.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee cut the Supplementary Budget proposed by the Treasury from Sh80.1 billion to Sh50.57 billion.

The Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah-chaired committee argued that the budget has for years been based on unrealistic revenue projections not based on the economic outlook.

“The performance of revenue for financial year 2019/20 may fall short by Sh120 billion to stand at Sh1.7 trillion by the close of the financial year,” said Mr Ichung’wah in the report on the mini-budget-tabled in Parliament a week ago.

In scaling back the Treasury proposals, the committee removed Sh1.16 billion meant for payment of a Chinese contractor hired to complete the Loiyangalani-Suswa electricity line.

The amount had, however, been paid to the contractor who took over the completion of the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project started by Isolux, the Spanish contractor that went bankrupt before completing the line.

Also slashed is the Sh1 billion from the amount that the Treasury asked MPs to approve for the relocation of water and sewerage infrastructure to pave the way for the Sh59 billion JKIA-James Gichuru expressway in Nairobi.

The Treasury had set aside Sh7.7 billion for infrastructure in Nairobi to pave the way for the construction of Kenya’s first double-decker expressway.