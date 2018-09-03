Economy MPs get Sh35.7bn CDF cash

The Treasury has allocated a total of Sh35.76 billion to the Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) for disbursement in the current financial year.

Each of the 290 constituencies is set to receive a flat figure of Sh118 million to finance development projects in the year to June 2019, equivalent to Sh34.2 billion out of the total allocation.

A balance of Sh1.8 billion has been reserved for emergencies in line with Section 8 of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Act and will be shared equally, with each constituency receiving about Sh6.1 million.

The CDF has been popular with MPs as they use taxpayer funds to initiate development projects at the constituency level as a bait for endearing themselves to voters.

Maoka Maore, who chairs the National Assembly’ Select Committee on NG-CDF said there is Sh4.97 billion arrears owed to constituencies that has accumulated over the years due to non-remittance of funds by the Treasury.

Shortfall in disbursement

He said the shortfall in disbursement was occasioned by a shortfall in revenue collection.

Mr Maore gave an example of the financial year 2014/15 when the projected revenue was Sh1.1805 trillion, while the actual collection was Sh1.1064 trillion, reflecting an under-performance of 6.3 per cent.

“Considering the low revenue performance for the financial year 2017/18 and the first quarter of the financial year 2018/19, it may not be possible for the Treasury to provide additional funding of Sh4,976,750,000 to pay the indicated arrears,” Mr Maore told MPs while issuing a statement on the proposed budget ceiling for each constituency for the year 2018/2019 financial year.

The Treasury did not release Sh541.8 million in 2012/13, Sh2.1 billion in 2013/14 and Sh2.3 billion in 2014/15 to the NG-CDF Board for disbursement to constituencies.

It has disbursed a total of Sh186 billion to constituencies from 2013 to date, according to data from the Division of Revenue Acts, the NG-CDF secretariat and budget estimates.

Launch projects

Mr Maore told MPs that the allocations to constituencies will be released and asked lawmakers to use the one month recess to launch projects in their respective constituencies.

The National Assembly took a month-long break last week in line with its calendar and will resume normal sittings on October 2.