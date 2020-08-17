Economy MPs lose second bid to seize control of marginal areas fund

MPs have lost their bid to appoint the chair of a multibillion-shilling kitty that provides basic services in areas considered marginalised.

This is after Treasury secretary Ukur Yatani gazetted the Public Finance Management (Equalisation Fund) Regulations 2020 that mandates him to unilaterally appoint the chair of and a board to administer the kitty.

Parliament had through the Equalisation Fund Bill 2020 sought to have the final say in approving or rejecting the chair of the kitty who had to be nominated Treasury.

MPs had in June reintroduced the Bill that if approved would have made it a requirement for the chair to come from one of the marginalised regions besides creating local committees under their watch to identify and supervise projects financed under the fund.

Tiaty MP Kasait Kamket, the sponsor of the Bill, had said there was a need to remove the fund from the “undue control” of the national government and move it to the grassroots.

According to the Bill, the local committees will be tasked with identifying projects for funding in consultations with communities in the marginalised areas.

“The enactment of the Bill will reduce the current bureaucratic red tape that exists with regards to the administration of the fund currently domiciled in the National Treasury,” Mr Kamket said in the Bill’s memorandum.

This was the second attempt by MPs to seize control of the fund. A similar attempt flopped in 2015 after President Uhuru Kenyatta rejected a constitutional amendment Bill in 2015.

Equalisation Fund was created under Article 204 of the Constitution to accelerate the level of services in marginalised areas to bring them up to par with the rest of the country.

The money is meant to provide basic services, including water, roads, health facilities and electricity to marginalised areas.