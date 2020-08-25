Economy MPs order Sh134bn Covid funds audit

Auditor-General Nancy Gathugu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered a forensic audit on the Sh134 billion allocated for the fight against Covid-19 amid public uproar over misuse of the funds.

In a directive to the Auditor-General Nancy Gathugu, the public watchdog committee wants the audit to cover the expenditure period between March 13 when the first case was reported in the country and July 31.

“We will work professionally as provided for in the law to ensure that we get to the bottom of the matter so that Kenyans can know how the money was used,” said PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi after a meeting of the committee at Parliament building.

The PAC directive comes in the wake of suspected Covid-19 related procurement fraud at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which buys drugs for all public health facilities in the country.

The authority’s CEO Jonah Manjari has since been suspended alongside directors Eliud Muriithi (Commercial) and Charles Jume (Procurement) to allow for the investigations into claims of procuring Covid-19 emergency kits at exorbitant prices.

According to the National Assembly Standing Orders, Ms Gathungu will have 60 days to present a comprehensive audit report to the committee for action.

The PAC set the audit scope on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of essential medicines including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) and requires the office to verify whether the expenditures were incurred lawfully and in an effective way.

PAC also wants a review of the fiscal measures undertaken by the government to mitigate against the spread of the pandemic, including a Sh13 billion stimulus package passed in the last financial year.

The Sh13 billion includes a Sh10 billion cash transfer programme to the urban vulnerable and the poor and Sh1 billion to recruit health workers to strengthen the human capital capacity of the Ministry of Health.