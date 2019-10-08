Economy MPs query delay of health cash for elderly

MPs allocated Sh600 million in the current budget for free medical cover for the elderly. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury is on the spot for failing to release money set aside for 420,000 senior citizens and persons with severe disabilities despite the government issuing them access to the national health insurance scheme two years ago.

The parliamentary Health Committee put Rashid Aman, Health Chief Administrative Secretary, to the task to explain why the elderly persons, who have National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards, could not access medical services.

Dr Aman told MPs that the Treasury is yet to remit health funds meant for the elderly and disable to the NHIF.

“The Health Insurance Subsidy for Elderly and Persons with Severe Disabilities started in 2015 and is ongoing covering a total of 420,000 households.

“In the 2018/19 financial year, the allocation was provided for in the printed estimates for the Ministry. Funds for older persons and people living with severe disabilities were not received from the exchequer,” he told the committee chaired by Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege.

Dr Aman said the initiative started in 2015. “These citizens access the national health insurance scheme (Super Cover) like any other scheme members. Their annual premium payable by the government is Sh252 million,” he said.