Economy MPs seek to shield Parliament from Treasury budgetary cuts

Leader of majority Aden Duale. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament will ring-fence its annual budget from the Treasury’s budget cuts if MPs pass a proposed Bill into law.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) wants the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, to be amended to establish an independent fund to be known as the Parliamentary Fund.

If MPs have their way, Parliament will run a fund similar to that of the yet to be operationalised Judiciary Fund.

“The administrator of a national public fund shall ensure that earnings of, or accruals to a national public fund are retained in the fund unless the Cabinet Secretary directs otherwise,” say the Bill sponsored by the Leader of majority Aden Duale .

This means that Parliament will not return to the Treasury any money allocated in the annual budget but remains unutilised by close of the financial year on June 30.

The Treasury has allocated Parliament Sh39.14 billion, the Judiciary Sh19.05 billion, the Executive Sh1.79 trillion and counties Sh316 billion in the financial year starting July 1, 2020.

Parliament and the Judiciary have been on a collision course with the Treasury after their budgets for the current financial year were cut last November by almost half on account of revenue shortfalls.

Parliament was allocated Sh42.6 billion in the current financial year, up from Sh36 billion in the previous year.

The Treasury, however, effected a 50 percent across-the-board budget cuts that affected foreign travel by all arms of government, constitutional and independent commissions.

The House budget for foreign and domestic travel had been set at Sh7.61 billion, and was meant to cater for the 416 lawmakers.

The travel budget was an increase of Sh2 billion, from the Sh5.6 billion in the 207/18 financial year.

Treasury equally raided allowances paid to MPs in the plenary as well as attending committee meetings by reducing allocation by 20 percent. The Treasury had allocated Sh6.8 billion in sitting allowances.