Economy MPs set aside Sh3 billion virus contingency cash

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has allocated Sh3 billion to finance response to coronavirus in 2020/21, indicating that Kenya expects the risk of the deadly disease to linger on through the second half of the year.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC), however, did not provide details of areas that would be funded by the cash to be made available from the financial year starting July.

Kenya is on high alert following the outbreak of Covid-19 given its direct aviation link to some of the countries already hit by the disease.

In its report on the scrutiny of the Budget Policy Statement for financial year 2020/21, BAC has capped budget ceilings for the Executive at Sh1.79 trillion, Parliament (Sh39.14 billion) and the Judiciary (Sh19.05 billion).

“The committee requests that this House adopts this report and further resolves that the financing gap of Sh7 billion be funded through reprioritisation and realignment of the Executive’s approved ceilings,” said Kimani Ichung’wah, who chairs BAC in the report.

advertisement