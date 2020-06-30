Economy
MPs summon Tobiko over planned Ngong Road Forest evictionsTuesday, June 30, 2020 19:00
MPs have summoned the Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko over the plan to demolish homes built on land allegedly hived off Ngong Road Forest.
The National Assembly committee on Environment and Natural Resources chairman Kareke Mbiuki said the CS will appear before the team on July 6 to explain why he made the decision in breach of the law.
The Maara MP said the demolition would force at least 1, 700 families to lose homes they bought from hard-earned savings.
Mr Tobiko said that the land that hosts the Sun Valley (Phases 1-3), Forest View, Lang’ata Place, Lang’ata View Apartments, Royal Park, St Mary’s Apartment, KMA Lang’ata and Shalom estates was illegally acquired by private developers.
“Mr Speaker, we agreed that the CS appears before the committee this coming Monday so that he can explain why he pronounced himself on the matter without even following the law,” Mr Mbiuki said in National Assembly on Tuesday evening.
Mr Tobiko said that public institutions such as the National Police Service Dog Unit and Lang’ata Women’s Prison, as well as St Mary’s Mission Hospital also sit on the illegally acquired land.
But MPs lashed out at Mr Tobiko on the floor of Parliament saying the forest land had been de-gazetted by former Lands minister, Francis Lotondo.
“The forest was de-gazetted by Mr Lotondo who was then the minister…,” Minority Leader John Mbadi said.
The plan to demolish the houses is part of the government’s efforts to reclaim more than 6,000 acres of land that Mr Tobiko said had been illegally hived off the forest.
Last week, the ministry released a list names of individuals and companies accused of grabbing part of Ngong Road Forest land setting the stage for the evictions.
