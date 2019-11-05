Economy All eyes on Parliament as MPs vote on rate cap law

Members of the National Assembly in session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Attention shifts to Parliament again as the Executive’s push to scrap the interest rate cap on bank loans comes up for debate Tuesday.

The Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning that last week agreed with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recommendation to remove the controls will table the report expected to spark a hot debate in the House.

Mr Kenyatta had, in a memo to MPs last month, said that state control on lending rates caused a credit squeeze by the banks pushing individuals and small businesses into the hands of loan sharks who charge steep interest on short-term loans.

National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale said that MPs will support the President’s call “in the best interest of the country” even as debate rages that this will leave Kenyans at the mercy of lenders that have in the past charged exorbitant rates on loans.

“My strategy is private and the House will deal with the matter soberly in the interest of the country and support the reason given by the President in his memorandum in accordance with Article 115,” Mr Duale who is also the MP for Garissa Township constituency said yesterday.

This is three years after MPs imposed caps on commercial lending rates at four percentage points above the Central Bank benchmark rate to cushion Kenyans from high loan costs.

Mr Kenyatta called for the scrap saying that it has cut credit access to small businesses as banks avoid lending to customers deemed as risky, including small and medium-sized businesses as well as individuals who borrow for consumption.

The debate is set to test the resolve of the MPs who have in the past rejected two attempts by the Treasury to push for a repeal of the law.

Mr Kenyatta is seeking to use the Jubilee Party’s numerical advantage in the 349-member House to push for repeal of the law even as a section of the MPs voiced reservations on the move to scrap the interest rate cap. “Is the timing correct when we have a sluggish growth in the economy and we have just increased our debt ceiling so that we can borrow more?” Wajir South Mohamud Sheikh posed on Monday.