Economy Magistrate quits Samburu governor case

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at Milimani Law Court on Thursday, April 04, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal walked back to freedom Thursday after spending two nights in remand on a day that saw the magistrate who slapped him with a hefty cash bail quit the case.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said in a short ruling that although his conscience was clear, he would not cling to the case.

The governor, his deputy Julius Leseeto, businessman Hesbon Ndathi, and 11 sitting and former ex-chief officers have been arraigned over an alleged fuel supply fraud and face charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, and conflict of interest.

The accused through their lawyers said the magistrate had shown bias against them and a strong opinion about the case through media interviews and a record Sh100 million cash slapped on the governor.

Through lawyer Paul Nyamondi, the accused persons, some of whom were to plead to the charges yesterday, said they had been prejudged before the case was heard.

Mr Lenolkulal was charged on Tuesday with corruption and was asked to deposit cash bail of Sh100 million, to secure his release or an option of depositing a bond of Sh150 million plus one surety of same amount.

He could not secure his release but moved to the High Court a day later and the amount was reduced to Sh10 million cash bail.

But even after the amount was reduced, Mr Lenolkulal spent another night in remand as his advocates tried to complete the process.

Police custody

Mr Ogoti directed the 13 suspects to be held in police custody, pending their appearance before senior principal magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, for plea taking today.

The suspects include Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto, Stephen Siringa Letinina (County Secretary), Daniel Nakuo, Josephine Lenasalia, Reuben Marumben, Milton Lenolngenje, Paul Lolmingani, Bernard Lesurmat, Lilian Balanga, Andrew Lopilo and Mr David Loosenge, (all chief officers). Others are the county head of supply chain Geoffrey Kitewan and Hesbon Ndathi Wachira.

The 14 suspects are linked to Sh84.7 million-fuel-supply scandal in which Oryx Service Station, owned by Mr Lenolkulal and Mr Ndathi, was given a tender to supply the county government against the law.

It is alleged they committed the offence between March 27, 2013 and March 25, 2019 at Maralal town.