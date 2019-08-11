Economy Maize reserves now running dry

NCPB silos in Nairobi County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s State-backed emergency maize reserve will run empty with the release of two million bags to millers from this week, weakening the government’s hand in dealing with food shortages.

Noah Wekesa, the chairman of Strategic Food Reserve (SFR), says they want to empty the reserve in a bid to lower flour prices and replace the emergency buffer with new grains once famers start harvesting from September.

Traditionally, SFR, which acts as a buffer for the country’s food security, should hold three million bags to cushion the country from food shortages and emergencies.

Maize from the reserves will be sold to millers at Sh2,300 per 90-kilogramme bag, compared to the market price of Sh3,600 in the quest to lower flour prices —which have increased more than a third to an average of Sh120 a packet from March.

Dr Wekesa said the sale will provide SFR with cash enough to buy maize that can last the country for a month in an attempt to allay fears over the weakened position to deal with food shortages.

“We are releasing more stocks next week and we want millers to reciprocate the cheap cost that we are selling to them this grain by lowering the cost of flour to consumers,” said Dr Wekesa in an interview.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) released three million bags to millers in June to address the high cost of flour that had hit a high Sh125 per two kilogramme packet.

Millers have warned that the cost of the staple will rise to near the peak Sh135 a packet recorded in 2017, which forced the State to offer subsidies to maize importers to help lower the cost of flour.

High prices of flour will put pressure on household budgets and push inflation, which rose to 6.27 percent last month from 5.70 percent in June.

The government has cited hoarding of maize for the price jump, arguing that the country has enough grains after a bumper harvest last year.

Maize harvest hit 40.9 million bags last year, reflecting a 20 percent rise that was expected to deliver cheaper flour.