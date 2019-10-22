Economy Maize shortage fears as rainfall delays harvests

Heavy rains pounding most parts of the country have delayed harvesting of maize in the North Rift, Kenya’s breadbasket, in what could worsen the national food security situation.

Maize is ready for harvest in Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties but the heavy rains have hindered harvesting.

Farmers’ lobby groups have warned of massive losses “that await our members this season”, saying any damage could negatively impact on the national stock, which is projected to fall short of last year’s production by 10 million bags.

Cereals Growers Association chief executive Anthony Kioko said farmers lack proper storage facilities and would lose their crop if the rains persist.

“Farmers do not have driers. Most of them rely on the sun to dry their produce. With these rains, we are afraid that growers will be subjected to high post-harvest losses,” he said.

Strategic Food Reserve Chairperson Noah Wekesa said farmers are supposed to have started harvesting by now were it not for the rains.

“Farmers are ready to harvest, especially here in Trans-Nzoia. However, the exercise has been hampered by the ongoing rains,” he said.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur, however, said the government would ensure that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) opens the depots as soon as possible to allow farmers to use its facilities and avoid losses.

“Counties should step up the use of their mobile dryers and help framers to dry their grain, but from the national government, we’ll ensure that NCPB depots are opened early enough to let farmers sell their produce,” he said.

The cereals board normally dries maize for farmers at a fee of Sh30 per every drop of moisture from a 90-kilogramme bag.

Dr Tuimur said the State might consider lowering the cost of the situation gets worse.

“We have not made a decision on the cost but it is something that we may consider,” he said.