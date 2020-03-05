Economy Media owners, alcohol makers reject Interior ministry role in advert timing

Nation Media Group Head of Corporate Affairs Clifford Machoka. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Media owners and alcoholic drinks manufacturers have opposed sections of a bill giving Interior minister powers to regulate hours of advertising the products.

Media Owners Association (MOA), Media Council of Kenya (MCK), East African Breweries Limited (EABL) #ticker:EABL and Keroche Industries say adequate measures exist both in law and practice to mitigate against exposure of minors and other vulnerable persons from access and consumption of alcohol.

They appeared separately before the Administration and National Security committee chaired by Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange that is scrutinising the Alcoholic Drinks Control (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The bill proposes to empower the Cabinet Secretary to set the advertising hours on electronic media.

“There already exists in law the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 2015, Kenya Information and Communication (Broadcasting) Regulations 2016, the Programing Code for Broadcasting Services in Kenya and Administrative Guidelines on Alcohol Advertising, measures to prescribe hours within which electronic advisements of alcoholic drinks shall be done,” Clifford Machoka, who represented MOA told the committee.

advertisement

Mr Machoka, who is the head of Corporate Affairs at Nation Media Group (NMG), told MPs the KICA broadcasting regulations 2016 mandates broadcasters to schedule programming for watershed period, including adverts, to conform to the rights of children.

“The regulations have defined watershed period to mean the time between 5am to 10pm, or such other time as may be prescribed by the Authority (CA) by notice in the Kenya Gazette, within which content intended for an adult audience is not to be aired,” Mr Machoka said.

David Omwoyo, the MCK chief executive, said the amendment does not pass a constitutional muster. The bill, he said, does not address non-traditional venues for promotions like sponsoring music concerts and sports.

Eric Kiniti, EABL Corporate Relations director, said focus should be put on complying with the exisiting la ws.