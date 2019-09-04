Economy Meja goes slow on digital speed governor rule as term ends

National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) outgoing director-general Francis Meja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A roads agency has gone slow on its demand that Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators fit their vehicles with speed governors that relay data in real-time to its database.

The National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) outgoing director-general Francis Meja Wednesday said PSVs will only be expected to comply with the new rule ahead of inspection.

“It’s a gradual process. All vehicles will be expected to comply when going for inspection,” said Mr Meja in a response to Business Daily query.

He declined to give details on why the agency has taken a U-turn on its earlier directive to PSVs.

Mr Meja had last November given PSV operators up to March 1 to fit their vehicles with speed governors as part of efforts to reduce road carnage in the country.

The deadline was then extended to June before the latest compliance date was pushed to August 5. The agency had hoped to use the directive for PSVs to use the new gadget to track the speed at which a vehicle is being driven and its location.

Drivers in breach of the rule were to face fines and suspension of driving licences for repeat offenders. Speed governors are often manipulated by PSV operators in order to move faster and boost earnings.