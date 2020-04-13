Economy Minister asks firms to feed workers on Corona leave

The State has warned employers of the negative impact of sending workers on leave without pay as Kenya marked one month since the first Covid-19 case was reported.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe asked companies to provide workers with “a small stipend” to help them foot the cost of basic items.

“If you can’t pay the worker during this difficult moment and you must let him go, you should consider supporting the workers so that they can at least put a meal on the table,” Mr Kagwe said as Kenya’s confirmed infections rose by 11 to 208 yesterday.

Most firms have since last week asked staff to work from home, cut salaries or temporarily shut down while asking them to go on unpaid leave.

In the Rift Valley, some of the tea firms in Nandi, Kericho and Bomet counties have reduced shifts and cut down on the number of casual workers as they apply guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

The move has seen the Kenya Plantation and Agriculture Workers Union (KPAWU) petition the tea companies to spare the workers from the sack, noting that it will impact negatively on their welfare.

This comes as tea companies on the world market slashed buying prices as a result of surplus of the produce.

Mr Kagwe said the trend of suspending work during this difficult moment without pay should end.

“Employers should learn to treat employees in a humane manner,” he said.

The new measure by the State to help cushion workers from the Covid-19 pandemic comes as Mr Kagwe said the 11 new cases were all Kenyans aged between one and 49 years.

The new cases were confirmed from 674 samples that were collected in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were confirmed in Mandera, Mombasa, Nairobi, and Machakos.