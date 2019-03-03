Economy Lands ministry on the spot for unpaid Sh1bn legal fees, court awards

Auditor General Edward Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ministry of Lands is on the spot for failing to pay individuals and law firms more than Sh1 billion in legal fees and compensation arising from cases determined against the department.

Auditor General Edward Ouko has cited the ministry for failing to disclose in the financial statements for the year to June 2018 bills amounting to Sh946.5 million. The pending bill has already accrued interest of Sh13.8 million due to delayed payment of legal claims.

The ministry also lost public funds worth Sh112.8 million in legal claims arising from a case between City Finance Bank Limited versus Ceder Bond Enterprises and the Commissioner of Lands.

“In 2017/18, the ministry had legal pending bills amounting to Sh946, 508,404 for cases determined against the ministry.

Adverse audit opinion

“However, the bills have not been disclosed in these financial statements and no budget provision has been made to settle them contrary to section 44(2)(1)(a) which require accounting officer to ensure that procurement of goods, works and services of the public entity are within approved budget of that entity,” Mr Ouko said in an adverse audit opinion.

An adverse audit opinion means that the financial statements are misrepresented, misstated and do not accurately reflect the financial performance of the entity.

Mr Ouko said the ministry delayed in paying the sums for various cases resulting in significant accrued interest of Sh13, 839,467.