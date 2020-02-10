Economy Miraa farmers protest after three-fold rise in county levy

Miraa farmer Andrew Ngare from Mbeere cools his cash crop to keep it fresh on August 2, 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Miraa farmers have protested a three-fold increase of charges imposed on their produce by Mombasa County, and threatened to seek redress in court.

The county last week slapped miraa with a levy of Sh45,000 from the previous Sh14,000 on each lorry ferrying the stimulant into the county, drawing criticism from farmers and traders in Meru.

Igembe Central MP Kubai Kiringo said the move was “unacceptable” and vowed he would table a motion in Parliament to stop counties from hiking levies for legal farm produce.

“Miraa is recognised by the government and is a cash crop just like coffee or tea. We will not allow our farmers to be victimised by county governments,” Mr Kiringo said.

Coming after the crop was recognised by the government as a cash crop and allocated Sh400 million in the 2019/2020 financial year for its development, the move has been interpreted by farmers and traders as an internal tariff barrier.

Nyambene Miraa Traders Association chairman Kimathi Munjuri said they had dispatched a team of lawyers to seek audience with Governor Hassan Joho over the matter.

Mr Munjuri said they read mischief from the county after the law was passed, adding that there had been earlier attempts to ban the stimulant.

“We are alive to the fact that before introduction of the punitive taxes there were proposals that miraa should be banned in the county. But we will not accept devolved units to unfairly target some crops because that will deal a blow to our farmers,” he said.

Richard Chacha, Mombasa county director of communication said the Finance Bill had gone through public participation and passed at the assembly after debate, it would therefore be difficult to change the law.